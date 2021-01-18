Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes parts of Argentina and Chile
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 18, 2021 10:57 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 10:58 pm EST
SANTIAGO, Chile — A powerful earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with central Chile late Monday, shaking people in parts of both countries. There were no early reports of injuries as some power outages were reported in the quake area.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4. Its epicenter was 27.6 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito and struck at a depth of 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles).
Strong movement was felt in Chile’s capital, Santiago, which is about 300 kilometres (186 miles) from the area hit by the quake. Chilean officials said there were no damage reported in that nation.
Media in Argentina said electricity failed in the region around Porcito and some goods were shaken from supermarket shelves.