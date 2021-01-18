Loading articles...

Kenney says Alberta has strong legal argument if Keystone project killed in U.S.

Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

CALGARY — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta has a strong legal basis for seeking damages if the Keystone XL pipeline expansion is killed.

Documents seen by The Canadian Press show Joe Biden plans to scrap the project on his first day this week as United States president.

Alberta invested $1.5 billion in the expansion last year.

Kenney says he’s deeply concerned over Biden’s intention adds the U.S. owes Canada the respect of sitting down to discuss the issue.

The premier says Alberta is getting legal advice in both Canada and the U.S. about seeking compensation if the project is scrapped.

He says James Rajotte, a former Alberta member of Parliament, is working for the province to lobby Washington, and construction unions that supported Biden but favour the project are reaching out to his transition team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

