Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Kenney says Alberta has strong legal argument if Keystone project killed in U.S.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 18, 2021 12:58 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
CALGARY — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta has a strong legal basis for seeking damages if the Keystone XL pipeline expansion is killed.
Documents seen by The Canadian Press show Joe Biden plans to scrap the project on his first day this week as United States president.
Alberta invested $1.5 billion in the expansion last year.
Kenney says he’s deeply concerned over Biden’s intention adds the U.S. owes Canada the respect of sitting down to discuss the issue.
The premier says Alberta is getting legal advice in both Canada and the U.S. about seeking compensation if the project is scrapped.
He says James Rajotte, a former Alberta member of Parliament, is working for the province to lobby Washington, and construction unions that supported Biden but favour the project are reaching out to his transition team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.