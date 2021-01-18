Loading articles...

Gov. Lujan Grisham not planning to attend Biden inauguration

Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 5:28 pm EST

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington on Wednesday.

Lujan Grisham’s office told KOB-TV i n Albuquerque that the Democratic governor does not plan to attend the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Washington, D.C., has been designated as a restricted place of travel for New Mexicans, requiring them to quarantine for 14 days upon returning from D.C.

Lujan Grisham has discouraged people from making any non-essential trips during the pandemic.

She campaigned for Biden and was among those seen as possible U.S. Cabinet candidates for the post of health and human services secretary or interior secretary in the Biden administration.

Biden is nominating U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico as interior secretary and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as health and human services secretary.

The Associated Press

