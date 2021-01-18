Conservative policy convention will put O'Toole's pledge of moderation to the test

OTTAWA — Anti-abortion groups are furiously organizing ahead of the Conservative party’s March policy convention to advance ideas core to their members.

Resolutions they’re hoping will be up for votes at the virtual event will test a pledge by leader Erin O’Toole issued Sunday that the party he leads is moderate and pragmatic.

Pitches already in the works include a renewed attempt to delete the party’s policy that a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion.

That resolution failed by a slim margin in 2018 and insiders say given the heft of the socially conservative wing of the party since the leadership race, the results might be different this time around.

Leaders don’t have overt control over what policy resolutions hit the floor, though previous Conservative leaders have been accused of working behind the scenes to keep some ideas off the voting list.

Those allegations saw O’Toole promise during his leadership bid that all ideas would get a chance to be heard and voted on during conventions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2020.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press