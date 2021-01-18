Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Ottawa OKs return of Boeing Max aircraft to Canadian skies

Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 10:44 am EST

OTTAWA — Transport Canada has announced that it will allow the return of Boeing Max aircraft to service in Canadian airspace on Wednesday. 

More coming.

The Canadian Press

