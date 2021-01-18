How can Canada stop the growth of hate groups?

In today’s Big Story podcast, yes, it’s worse in America. But it’s not great here, either. The past few years have seen an alarming rise in hate groups in Canada—and there’s nothing on the horizon that appears set to slow it down. It’s a recipe for the sort of violence we’ve seen in Washington recently, and have seen on our own soil more frequently in recent years.

So what does defuse the growth of white supremacy? What can governments do to curtail the kind of polarizing anger that leads to reactionary violence? And what can we do, each of us, when we see people we know who may be taking the first steps down a road that leads to conspiracy theories, hate and violence?

GUEST: Shakil Choudhurt, Anima Leadership

