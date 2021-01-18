Boeing MAX 737 approved for service in Canada

The Boeing MAX aircraft will be allowed to return to Canadian skies on Wednesday.

Transport Canada says it has finished the government’s review process, and the planes will be able to fly as long as they meet certain conditions outlined last month.

Those include allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system that was found to be central to the crashes in 2018 and 2019.

“Over the last 20 months, Transport Canada’s civil aviation safety experts, by their rigour and thoroughness, have ensured the safety concerns the department had identified have been addressed,” said Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra.

“Canadians and the airline industry can rest assured that Transport Canada has diligently addressed all safety issues prior to permitting this aircraft to return to service in Canadian airspace.”

Alghabra says the agency has spent well over 15,000 review hours on the Boeing 737 MAX.

“This review has seen Canada take a significant leadership role in the overall project helping shape many decisions taken by the state of design authorities, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” the Minister added.

The planes have been grounded since March 2019 following the crashes of a Lion Air flight near Jakarta, Indonesia, and an Ethiopian airline flight, killing a total of 346 people.