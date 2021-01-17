Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jan 17, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. 

The province is reporting 3,422 new cases of the virus today and 69 associated deaths. 

More than a thousand of the most recent diagnoses were based in Toronto, 585 were in neighbouring Peel Region, and 254 in Winsor-Esssex County. 

Hospitalizations across the province declined by 62 to 1,570, with 395 patients in intensive care. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province has administered more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of last night. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press

