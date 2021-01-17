Loading articles...

Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway

Last Updated Jan 17, 2021 at 5:58 am EST

ISTANBUL — A Russian-flagged dry goods ship sank off the Black Sea coast in Turkey on Sunday and a rescue operations for the crew was underway, an official said.

The governor of Bartin province announced the shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and said emergency workers were out trying to rescue 15 people on three lifeboats. Gov. Sinan Guner said there were no reports of deaths or that the lifeboats were in danger.

The area has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds.

“The weather conditions are bad and the rescue teams are also having trouble landing,” the official said, according to Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:47 AM
Retweeted @PeelPolice: UPDATE (Shooting) - Both victims are in stable condition - The roadway has been opened - Thanks to the public for assistanc…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Hey 680 weather enthusiasts! Should we have a weather photo of the month twitter contest?
Latest Weather
Read more