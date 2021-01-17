Loading articles...

No winning ticket for $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw

Last Updated Jan 17, 2021 at 5:14 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 20 will be approximately $6 million.

The Canadian Press

