No place for 'far right' in Conservative Party: O'Toole
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 17, 2021 12:26 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 17, 2021 at 12:28 pm EST
OTTAWA — Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says there is “no place for the far right” in the party.
O’Toole made the declaration in a statement today in which he lists the numerous ways that he has sought to make the Tories more inclusive and moderate since becoming leader in August.
The comments come as O’Toole has faced questions from the Liberals about allegedly Trump-style politics within his ranks, which has resulted in fingerpointing between the two parties.
The Liberals have called attention to a since-deleted Tory website alleging the government wants to rig the next election, and a photo of Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen wearing a Trump hat.
In his statement, O’Toole says the Conservatives are a “moderate, pragmatic, mainstream party” and condemns the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters earlier this month.
O’Toole adds that while Liberals can try to label him as “far right,” the government itself is guilty of trying to import American style politics by sowing division and misinformation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2021.
The Canadian Press
