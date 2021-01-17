Toronto police seek man in Scarborough homicide investigation

Toronto police say they are searching for a man they allege is connected to the city’s first homicide of the year.

On Jan. 13 at around 5:09 p.m., police said they were called to a residential building at Eglinton and Midland avenues for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found citizens performing CPR on the victim.

Police said the man had been stabbed multiple times in the back and neck. Mohamed Jeylani, 25, of Minnesota, was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but died of his injuries in the hospital.

Investigators are searching for 24-year-old Toronto resident Guled Mohamad on a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection to the case.

“He is believed to be armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”