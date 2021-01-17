Loading articles...

Germany: Buried barrel may be linked to far-left group

Last Updated Jan 17, 2021 at 4:58 am EST

BERLIN — German authorities say forestry workers have unearthed a barrel containing material that may be related to the far-left Red Army Faction group.

The plastic barrel was found Friday during tree-pruning work in the Seevetal area, near Hamburg, the state criminal police office in Lower Saxony said.

Officials found documents from the 1980s and containers with unknown liquids in the barrel, but no weapons, the office said in a statement Saturday. Experts determined that the barrel could be moved safely, and it was taken away for further investigation.

Police said that a link to the Red Army Faction “can’t be ruled out” after an initial evaluation of the documents, but didn’t elaborate on their contents.

The Red Army Faction emerged from German student protests against the Vietnam War. The group launched a violent campaign against what members considered U.S. imperialism and capitalist oppression of workers.

The organization killed 34 people and injured hundreds. It declared itself disbanded in 1998. Police said the contents of the barrel suggested it had been buried decades ago.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:47 AM
Retweeted @PeelPolice: UPDATE (Shooting) - Both victims are in stable condition - The roadway has been opened - Thanks to the public for assistanc…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:27 PM
Enjoy the sun while you can! More clouds will roll in this afternoon and we've already hit our guaranteed high of 3°!
Latest Weather
Read more