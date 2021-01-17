Georgia beach leaders want faster response to complaints

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Georgia’s largest public beach may require owners of vacation rentals to respond faster to complaints about their guests.

The Tybee Island City Council is considering giving owners of short-term rental properties just one hour to respond when neighbours report problems with noise, parking violations and other issues involving renters. Currently the city gives owners a full 24 hours to deal with such complaints.

The council voted unanimously Thursday to advance the proposed change, WJCL-TV reported. It will need to pass a second vote to take effect.

“I fully expect the council to consider and listen to the recommendations and take an assertive positive step,” Mayor Shirley Sessions said.

The crackdown on vacation rental complaints comes as Tybee Island anticipates a busy 2021 vacation season after a downturn last year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

