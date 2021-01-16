Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
San Francisco Bay Area residents feel moderate earthquake
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 16, 2021 11:58 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 17, 2021 at 12:14 am EST
AROMAS, Calif. — People throughout the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday night reported feeling a magnitude 4.2 earthquake that hit the region.
The earthquake hit 8:01 p.m and had an epicenter about 2.5 miles (4 kilometres) southeast of Aromas, a town of about 2,650 people that straddles Monterey and San Benito counties, the U.S. Geological Survey said. About five minutes later, the same area was hit by a 3.0 temblor, the agency said.
The San Jose Mercury News reported that social media activity indicates that the earthquake was felt not only in the counties near where it was centred, but at least as far as San Francisco and Contra Costa counties.
There were no immediate reports of any major injuries or damage, the newspaper said.
The initial quake was the second-biggest earthquake in California this year, the Mercury News said. A 4.3 earthquake was reported Jan. 2 near Pinnacles National Park, also in the Monterey County region, the newspaper reported.