Loading articles...

Police disperse anti-lockdown protest held near Yonge-Dundas Square

Police at Yonge and Dundas Square after an anti-lockdown protest downtown. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

Toronto police have dispersed what appeared to be an anti-lockdown protest held Saturday that ended at Yonge-Dundas Square.

A video posted on social media showed several people heading south on Yonge Street with many of them not wearing masks.

The person who posted the video said there appeared to be close to 200 people with around 100 cops present.

Police tweeted that they recognize the right to protest, but said as gatherings of more than five people goes against the stay-at-home order, they would be “dispersing attendees and issuing tickets as appropriate.”

The stay-at-home order came into effect as of Thursday and violators can be ticketed or issued a summons if they fail to comply with it.

It’s unclear if any tickets were issued on Saturday.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Some protesters at Yonge-Dundas Square creating a bit of a visual distraction, but no traffic delay.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:27 PM
Enjoy the sun while you can! More clouds will roll in this afternoon and we've already hit our guaranteed high of 3°!
Latest Weather
Read more