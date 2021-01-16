Police disperse anti-lockdown protest held near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto police have dispersed what appeared to be an anti-lockdown protest held Saturday that ended at Yonge-Dundas Square.

A video posted on social media showed several people heading south on Yonge Street with many of them not wearing masks.

The person who posted the video said there appeared to be close to 200 people with around 100 cops present.

Nothing like an anti-mask parade with a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/2cUk4rRBFk — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer (@CarymaRules) January 16, 2021

Police tweeted that they recognize the right to protest, but said as gatherings of more than five people goes against the stay-at-home order, they would be “dispersing attendees and issuing tickets as appropriate.”

The stay-at-home order came into effect as of Thursday and violators can be ticketed or issued a summons if they fail to comply with it.

It’s unclear if any tickets were issued on Saturday.