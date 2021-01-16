OPP charges 3 officers, suspends 4 over towing industry allegations

Three OPP officers have been charged and four others have been suspended after an investigation involving the towing industry.

The investigation began in Feb. 2019 when they received an internal complaint that alleged OPP officers within the Highway Safety Division were giving preferential treatment to tow operators in the GTA.

Provincial Const. Simon Bridle, a 20-year veteran of the OPP with the Highway Safety Division, and Provincial Const. Mohammed (Ali) Hussain, a 24-year veteran with the OPP Toronto detachment, have both been charged with Secret Commissions and Breach of Trust.

Const. Bridle has also been charged with Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a third officer, Provincial Const. Bindo Showan, a 20-year veteran of the Highway Safety Division, as he is currently not in the province.

The three officers have or will be suspended with pay.

An additional four officers, include two Commissioned Officers from the Highway Safety Division, have been suspended with pay due to the ongoing investigation. They have not yet been charged with an offence.

A civilian, Sutheshkumar Sithambarpillay, 52, of Toronto has also been charged with aiding and abetting breach of trust and secret commissions. He will appear in court on April 16.