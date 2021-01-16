Ontario to delay second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by up to 42 days

Provincial health officials say they are delaying administering the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVD-19 shot in order to deal with a temporary disruption in delivery of the vaccine.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, says long-term care residents along with their essential caregives and staff who have already received the first dose will now get the second dose in 21 to 27 days.

Williams says all other recipients of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine will now get their second shot between 21 and 42 days after the first dose.

Those schedule for individuals who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will remain unchanged at 28 days for the second shot.

The province says if you have received the first dose of the vaccine, you will be contacted by your vaccination site if there are any changes made to the scheduling of the second dose.

Due to work to expand its European manufacturing facility, Pfizer-BioNtech said production of its COVD-19 vaccine will be impacted for a few weeks. As a result, Pfizer is temporarily reducing deliveries at its European facility to all countries receiving its vaccine, including Canada.