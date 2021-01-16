Ontario reports 51 new deaths, 3,000-plus new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Fifty-one more people have died as a result of COVID-19 as the province reports 3,056 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

It’s just the second time in the last five days that the number of new infections has surpassed 3,000.

More than 400 deaths due to the virus have been recorded in the past week bringing the provincial total up to 5,340.

Toronto is reporting 903 new cases of the virus, with 639 in Peel, 283 in York Region, 162 in Durham and 152 in Ottawa.

For the fifth straight day the number of people who have recovered from the virus (3,212) surpassed the number of new cases. More than 200,000 Ontarians who have contracted COVID-19 are now being reported as having recovered.

Provincial health officials completed 73,875 tests in the last 24 hours, reducing the backlog to just over 50,300.

While the number of hospitalizations remained stable, the number of COVID patients in the ICU climbed to just shy of 400. Those patients on a respirator sits at 281.

As of Friday, the province says it has administered 189,090 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.