Peel police investigate double shooting in Brampton

Peel police are investigating a double shooting in Brampton.

Police said they were initially called to the Main and George Street area at around 6:31 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a local trauma centre by Peel Paramedics.

About 45 minutes later, police said they located a second male shooting victim at a local hospital. It appears he checked himself in at the hospital, police said.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.