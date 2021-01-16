Loading articles...

GM to build electric delivery vans in Canada

Last Updated Jan 16, 2021 at 11:58 am EST

NEW YORK — General Motors plans to spend $800 million to turn a Canadian SUV plant into one that will make electric delivery vans.

Work on the plant, which is in Ingersoll, Ontario, will start immediately and take two years. The plant currently makes Chevrolet Equinox SUVs.

The electric delivery vans are part of GM’s new venture BrightDrop, which is building electric vehicles for delivery companies. The growth of online shopping has increased demand for electric vans as delivery companies look for cleaner vehicles to deliver packages.

BrightDrop’s first customer is FedEx, which will begin receiving GM’s EV600 electric vans later this year.

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
Problems CLEARED from #EB401 east of Dixie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
Enjoy the sun while you can! More clouds will roll in this afternoon and we've already hit our guaranteed high of 3°!
Latest Weather
Read more