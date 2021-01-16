Former Karygiannis chief-of-staff Mantas wins Ward 22 by-election

Nick Mantas is the unofficial winner of the Ward 22 byelection in Scarborough-Agincourt.

According to the City of Toronto’s election website, Mantas had received 3,261 votes (27 per cent) to score a narrow victory over TDSB trustee Manna Wong, who received 3,038 votes (25 per cent).

The results are considered unofficial until certified by the city clerk, which is expected next week.

The by-election was called after Jim Karygiannis was removed as city councillor last September due to a campaign spending violation related to the 2018 municipal election. He had represented the riding since 2014.

In 2018, Karygiannis defeated Norm Kelly in the riding, garnering more than 12,000 votes at the time.

Mantas is the former chief-of-staff for Karygiannis.

Mayor John Tory tweeted out his congratulations to Mantas, saying he looks forward to working with the Councillor-elect on the issues that are important to him and the residents of Ward 22.

“This is a crucial time for our city as we continue to face the challenge of COVID-19,” Tory said in a statement. ” I know Councillor-elect Mantas is committed to helping our efforts as a City government to confront this virus and make sure the residents and businesses of Scarborough-Agincourt get through these extremely tough times.”

My statement on the Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt byelection. pic.twitter.com/jTUnL9yBbF — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 16, 2021

Sending my congratulations across the city to @nickmantas_ on being elected to Toronto City Council in the Scarborough Agincourt by-election. Look forward to working with you! — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordTO) January 16, 2021

The by-election went ahead despite current stay-at-home orders in the province due to COVID-19.