Ford government extends emergency orders another 30 days

Ontario Premier Doug Ford puts his mask back on during the daily briefing at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ford government has extended most emergency orders currently in force under the Reopening Ontario Act for an additional 30 days.

The orders, which were set to expire on Jan. 20, will now be in force until February 19.

The ROA covers everything from the management of long-term care homes during the pandemic to price gouging to rules for municipalities during the various stages of reopening.

“Extending these orders ensures the necessary tools remain in place to help respond to the disturbing increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and provide safeguards for Ontarians, especially our vulnerable populations,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement released Saturday.

A state of emergency was declared by the Ford government on Jan. 12 – the second since the pandemic began last spring – and the province is currently under a stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 11.

|||
