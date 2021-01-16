Loading articles...

Body of worker whose bulldozer fell through ice on inactive tailings pond recovered

Last Updated Jan 16, 2021 at 6:14 pm EST

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Oilpatch giant Suncor says the body of a man whose bulldozer fell through the ice on one of its inactive tailings ponds earlier this week has now been recovered. 

The company issued a statement saying emergency responders completed their recovery efforts for Patrick Poitras on Friday night.

The worker was an employee of Christina River Construction.

Crews responded to the accident Wednesday afternoon at the mine site near Fort McMurray, Alta.

A Suncor spokeswoman said at the time that occupational health and safety authorities were notified.

The company says it’s confirming Poitras’ death with “great sadness” and “heavy hearts.”

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press

