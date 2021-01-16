Bianca Andreescu's coach tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Australia

Bianca Andreescu’s coach says he tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne on a charter flight from Abu Dhabi.

Sylvain Bruneau says he followed all safety protocols and procedures, tested negative within 72 hours of departure, and felt “perfectly fine” when he boarded the plane.

In a statement sent to The Canadian Press by Andreescu’s France-based agent, Bruneau says the rest of his team – including Andreescu – tested negative.

Andreescu is slated to end a 15-month competitive break at the upcoming Melbourne Summer Series, a warmup event ahead of the Australian Open next month.

Bruneau says he has “no idea” how he contracted the virus and is “extremely saddened and sorry for the consequences on everyone’s shoulders” after sharing the flight.

Players on the affected flight are now in a 14-day quarantine in their hotel rooms and won’t be able to practise during that time.