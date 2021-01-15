Loading articles...

Woman in her 60s in critical condition, struck by vehicle in Eglinton West

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 7:31 pm EST

Toronto Police say a woman is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Little Jamaica.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday near Eglinton Avenue and Gabian Way, east of Keele Street.

EMS tell 680 NEWS the victim is a woman in her 60’s and has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

