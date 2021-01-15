Loading articles...

Woman fatally shot as she pursues man who stole cellphone

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 10:14 am EST

CLEVELAND — A man who stole a woman’s cellphone after she set it on the counter at a Cleveland convenience store fatally shot her when she chased after him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Glenville neighbourhood.

Andrea Randle, 32, was shopping in the store when she put her phone down, police said. The man grabbed the phone and left the store.

Randle chased after the man for about three blocks until he turned and shot her once in the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported. The shooter remains at large.

The Associated Press

