Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 4:14 pm EST

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 11-Jan. 15.

IINCREAED DIVIDENDS

Apogee Enterprise .20 from .1875

Civista Bancshares .12 from .11

First Busey .23 from .22

Gladstone Land .04495 from .04490

Lakeland Financial .34 from .30

Royalty Pharma .17 from .15

Saratoga Investment .42 from .41

Shutterstock .21 from .17

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Parsley Energy – Pioneer National Resources (4.5B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Driven Brands Holdings Inc

Plytika Holding

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Gladstone Capital Corp 6.125 Notes due 2023

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

South Mountain Merger Corp to BTRS Holdings Cl 1 and warrants

The Associated Press

