UHN defending decision to give excess COVID vaccine to staff who don't interact with patients
by News Staff
Posted Jan 15, 2021 7:32 am EST
Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 7:34 am EST
Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Some internal pushback at the University Health Network over who is being prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines.
On Sunday, UHN offered surplus vaccines to a wide range of staff, including those who don’t interact with patients.
President and CEO, Doctor Kevin Smith, addressed this during a town-hall meeting on Tuesday and says UHN was doing its best to follow the rules they’ve been dealt by the vaccine task force, while also taking provincial direction to get vaccines in arms as quickly as possible.
“I know that there’s also been frustration, particularly frustration among a number of workers who are working on the frontlines, and I want to just assure you that we are doing the very best we can. No one has ever done this before, we’re talking about inoculating, you know, 14.5 million Ontarians, so it is imperfect,” he said.
A ministry of health spokesperson told the Toronto Star that while the priority is to vaccinate all of Ontario’s long-term-care and high-risk retirement home residents, as well as staff and essential caregivers, it is encouraging its hospital and health-care partners to use leftover doses, such as those from a missed appointment, to vaccinate others such as health-care workers, to ensure all doses in a given day are used.
