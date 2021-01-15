Loading articles...

Ugandan president reported leading in early election results

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 3:44 am EST

NAIROBI, Kenya — Uganda’s electoral commission says President Yoweri Museveni leads in Thursday’s election with 29% of votes counted, receiving 63% of ballots while top opposition candidate Bobi Wine has 28%.

Wine, a popular singer-turned-lawmaker half the president’s age, alleges that the vote in the East African country was rigged. The electoral commission on Friday replied that the burden is on him to prove it.

The largely peaceful vote followed a violent campaign period in which Wine was arrested multiple times on various charges and saw dozens of his party members detained.

Final election results are expected by Saturday evening.

Internet access remains cut in Uganda but the electoral commission asserted that it will have no effect on the process.

The election’s generational clash has been widely watched in many African countries.

The Associated Press

