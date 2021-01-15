All Toronto LTC homes safely vaccinated against COVID-19, health minister says

Ontario’s health minister says the province managed to accomplish one of its many goals as part of the government’s rapidly evolving COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Another exciting milestone in our vaccine rollout: all long-term care homes in Toronto have been vaccinated, almost a week earlier than our goal of January 21st. Thank you to #TeamVaccine for expediting this important work to protect our most vulnerable and frontline heroes. https://t.co/XErom6WNvB — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 15, 2021

“Another exciting milestone in our vaccine rollout: all long-term care homes in Toronto have been vaccinated, almost a week earlier than our goal of January 21,” the health minister tweeted on Friday.

“Thank you to #TeamVaccine for expediting this important work to protect our most vulnerable and frontline heroes.”

On Jan. 5, the Ford government said it had hoped to safely vaccinate all residents, health care workers, and essential caregivers at long-term care homes in the priority regions of Toronto, Peel, York, and Windsor-Essex by Jan. 21.

A second dose will be necessary following this date as both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require multiple shots. The interval between Moderna doses is 28 days; for the Pfizer vaccine, it’s 21 days.

On Wednesday, the province said it remains focused and committed to vaccinating health-care workers and those in long-term care facilities but that people over the age of 80 will be the first priority group to receive the shot when Ontario enters the second phase of its vaccine rollout in April.

As of Jan. 13, Ontario has administered more than 144,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible to be vaccinated as part of Phase 2 of Ontario’s vaccine rollout include:

Older adults, beginning with those 80 years of age and older and decreasing in five-year increments over the course of the vaccine rollout;

Individuals living and working in high-risk congregate settings;

Frontline essential workers (e.g., first responders, teachers, food processing industry); and

Individuals with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers.

In early January, frontline workers at Toronto’s Rekai Centre and in Ottawa all received a mandatory second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Back in December, Anita Quidangen became the first person in Ontario to be safely inoculated against the virus.

From April to June, officials project to secure and distribute roughly 15 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s treatment. Of that tally, around 4.5 million will be administered to essential workers, and the aforementioned age demographic above 80 years old.