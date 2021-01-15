Loading articles...

Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST

GUATEMALA CITY — A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemala’s capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.

The U.S. Geological Service said the earthquake’s epicenter was located just off Guatemala’s Pacific coast 3 miles (4.7 kilometres) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala at a depth of six miles (10 kilometres).

The Associated Press

