Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY — A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemala’s capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.

The U.S. Geological Service said the earthquake’s epicenter was located just off Guatemala’s Pacific coast 3 miles (4.7 kilometres) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala at a depth of six miles (10 kilometres).

The Associated Press