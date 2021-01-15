Quebec workplace safety board fines Dollarama stores for inadequate sanitary measures

Quebec’s workplace safety board says it has issued fines to nine Dollarama locations in the province for failing to respect sanitary guidelines.

The Commission des normes, de l’equite, de la sante et de la securite du travail visited 68 Dollarama locations since March 2020 and issued 11 fines to the nine locations, the agency said Thursday.

In its release, the agency did not specify the nature of the violations.

The agency’s announcement comes after Dollarama workers held protests last year decrying a lack of sanitary measures at the company’s facilities.

The nine Dollarama locations are in the regions of Gaspesie, Valleyfield, Saint-Jean-sur-le-Richelieu, Saguenay, Quebec City and Yamaska, the agency says.

Dollarama says it cannot comment on the nature of the notices, adding that it has not received all of them and the ones it has received do not “clearly indicate what the infractions are.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)

The Canadian Press