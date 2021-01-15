Quebec threatens construction, manufacturing sectors with more COVID-19 restrictions

MONTREAL — Quebec’s labour minister is threatening to impose more restrictions on the province’s construction and manufacturing sectors for allegedly flouting health orders.

Jean Boulet said today in a statement he’s received many reports of non-compliance connected to the two sectors since the government imposed new restrictions Jan. 9.

The new measures — in effect until at least Feb. 8 — require the two industries to limit operations to essential activities and to reduce the number of workers in factories and on construction sites.

Quebec’s new health orders also include a provincewide curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., in an attempt to reduce COVID-19 transmission and reduce the strain on the health system from rising hospitalizations.

Boulet does not enumerate the violations, but says it’s zero tolerance for those who don’t follow the rules and is warning the government could impose additional restrictions.

The Canadian Press recently contacted three construction industry associations, who all said they hadn’t reduced operations since the new health order was imposed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press