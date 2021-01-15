Police investigating double stabbing in Scarborough Thursday night

One person is in custody following a double stabbing in Scarborough Thursday evening in the area of Midland and Sheppard Avenues.

This comes the same night, and not far from, a police involved shooting around Midland and the Eglinton Avenue area.

Police say two men suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after the double stabbing around 9 p.m. and weapons were found at the scene.

Police are now investigating.