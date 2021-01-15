Loading articles...

Police investigating double stabbing in Scarborough Thursday night

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 5:53 am EST

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

One person is in custody following a double stabbing in Scarborough Thursday evening in the area of Midland and Sheppard Avenues.

This comes the same night, and not far from, a police involved shooting around Midland and the Eglinton Avenue area.

Police say two men suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after the double stabbing around 9 p.m. and weapons were found at the scene.

Police are now investigating.

