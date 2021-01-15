Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario reports less than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 for third time this week, new testing record high
by Michelle Morton
Posted Jan 15, 2021 10:17 am EST
Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 10:43 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Ontario is reporting
. The province is confirming an additional 100 deaths. 2,998 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
The province says due to a data initiative, 46 deaths reported by Middlesex-London Health Unit that happened earlier in the pandemic are included in Friday’s report.
A new record for the province — 76,472 tests have been completed with 4.6 per cent testing positive.
There are 800 new cases in Toronto, 618 in Peel, 250 in York Region, 161 in Waterloo and 153 in Niagara.
Ontario also sees an additional 3,380 resolved cases reported on Friday.
As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 174,630 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
There is a total of 231,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province reported to date.
