Loading articles...

Ontario reports less than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 for third time this week, new testing record high

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 10:43 am EST

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Ontario is reporting 2,998 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The province is confirming an additional 100 deaths.

The province says due to a data initiative, 46 deaths reported by Middlesex-London Health Unit that happened earlier in the pandemic are included in Friday’s report.

A new record for the province — 76,472 tests have been completed with 4.6 per cent testing positive.

There are 800 new cases in Toronto, 618 in Peel, 250 in York Region, 161 in Waterloo and 153 in Niagara.

Ontario also sees an additional 3,380 resolved cases reported on Friday.

As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 174,630 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

There is a total of 231,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province reported to date.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
WB Gardiner west of Parkside - crews are blocking the right lane for guardrail repairs. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Friday morning! Very strong wind today for #Toronto GTA. Rain and snow on the way this evening ☔️❄️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more