Ontario reports less than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 for third time this week, new testing record high

Ontario is reporting 2,998 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The province is confirming an additional 100 deaths.

The province says due to a data initiative, 46 deaths reported by Middlesex-London Health Unit that happened earlier in the pandemic are included in Friday’s report.

A new record for the province — 76,472 tests have been completed with 4.6 per cent testing positive.

There are 800 new cases in Toronto, 618 in Peel, 250 in York Region, 161 in Waterloo and 153 in Niagara.

Ontario also sees an additional 3,380 resolved cases reported on Friday.

As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 174,630 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

There is a total of 231,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province reported to date.