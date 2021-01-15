Nearly 40 flights with confirmed COVID-19 cases arrive in Canada since negative test requirement

It has been one week since Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane.

Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country.

According to public data from Health Canada, 38 international flights that landed in Canada since Jan. 7 have carried at least one passenger who has since tested positive for the virus.

Over half of the flights, 20, landed in Toronto. Twelve arrived in Calgary, five in Montreal and one in Vancouver. You can see the full list of international flights with COVID-19 cases here.

There were ten flights each from Canada’s two largest airlines, Air Canada and WestJet.

Six of the flights with positive cases in the last week departed from Cancun. Since the beginning of the year 20 flights from Cancun that arrived in the country have carried a passenger that tested positive.

In the week prior to the new rule, from the beginning of the year to Jan. 7, over 150 international flights arrived in Canada with a positive case of COVID-19.

The new rules require any travellers aged five and up to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their scheduled departure and must show the results to their airline before they board their flight.

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Canada.

Either before or upon arrival, travellers will have to provide a quarantine plan for federal officials to review. If officials aren’t satisfied, the government said people will be required to quarantine in a federal facility.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government would be closing a loophole to ensure anyone who travels abroad for non-essential reasons will not be able to access the benefit to cover the cost of their quarantine upon return to Canada.