Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,909.03, down 49.06 points).

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up $1.02, or 8.9 per cent, to $12.48 on 18 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $44.88 on 14.5 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Up one cent, or 13.33 per cent, to 8.5 cents on 13.6 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up 57 cents, or 3.74 per cent, to $15.82 on 13.4 million shares.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD.B). Consumer staples. Up $1.69, or 4.66 per cent, to $37.98 on 11.3 million shares.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX:SCR). Telecommunications. Up 19 cents, or 6.96 per cent, to $2.92 on 9.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO). Up $4.26 or 5.4 per cent to $83.13. Cogeco Inc. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed, as customers spent more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cogeco said its Canadian broadband revenue grew 2.2 per cent in the three months ending Nov. 30, amid demand for residential high-speed internet for remote work, school and entertainment, as well as price hikes in June in Ontario and December in Quebec. Radio revenue fell 13 per cent in the quarter compared with the year-ago period, as retailers cut their ad campaigns. Total profit attributable to owners of the corporation was $40.5 million or $2.53 per diluted share, up from $31.3 million or $1.94 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue was $646.4 million, up from $618.5 million.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. — Alimentation Couche-Tard isn’t waving the white flag despite the French government’s objection to its efforts to acquire grocery giant Carrefour. Company founder Alain Bouchard is in France and is getting help from the Quebec government to allay political fears, Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said Friday. France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said Friday that he’s opposed to the potential $25-billion transaction, citing the country’s food security. Fitzgibbon said there appears to be an “agreement in principle” with senior management at Carrefour and some of its largest shareholders, but the matter is now “political.”

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Down 56 cents or 1.1 per cent to $51.37. Quebec’s workplace safety board has issued fines to nine Dollarama locations in the province for failing to respect sanitary guidelines. The Commission des normes, de l’equite, de la sante et de la securite du travail visited 68 Dollarama locations since March 2020 and issued 11 fines to the nine locations, the agency said Thursday. The CNESST has issued 124 “correction notices” to Dollarama facilities since last March. The agency’s announcement comes after Dollarama workers held protests last year decrying a lack of sanitary measures at the company’s facilities.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Down two cents or 7.8 per cent to 23.5 cents. Trevali Mining Corp. says it plans to reopen its Caribou Mine near Bathurst, N.B., after idling it 10 months ago amid poor zinc prices, but will operate it with a workforce of about 250, down from about 400 employees and contractors before it was closed. The Vancouver-based miner says it expects to return to mining in early February, with first payable zinc production expected by the end of March. Chief financial officer Brendan Creaney says zinc prices have rebounded from about 82 cents US per pound when mine production stopped to the current level between US$1.20 and US$1.30 and Trevali has contracted about 80 per cent of Caribou’s volumes for two years to remove price risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press