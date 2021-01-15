Melinda Gates writes US$250K cheque for prize spotlighting female fiction writers

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, Melinda Gates poses for a photo with her new book, "The Moment of Lift," in Kirkland, Wash. The editorial board of The Dallas Morning News has picked philanthropist Melinda Gates as its "Texan of the Year," in part for her work to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Philanthropist Melinda Gates has donated US$250,000 to a new prize celebrating women’s contributions to American and Canadian literature.
Organizers of the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction say Gates is backing the C$150,000 award for female and non-binary authors through her investment company Pivotal Ventures.
Gates joins a list of high-profile supporters of the initiative to address the inequality women face in the publishing world, including celebrated authors Margaret Atwood and Jodi Picoult.
The annual award is set to be handed out each spring starting in 2023 after the launch was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The prize will carry a $150,000 cheque for the winner, and $12,500 to four finalists.
Eligible women and non-binary writers must be residents or citizens of the U.S. or Canada, and the books must be published in English in those two countries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.