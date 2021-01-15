Low ridership levels spark temporary trip changes for GO Transit, UP Express

Temporary trip changes are coming to GO Transit and UP Express as ridership levels remain low.

This move comes after the province shifted to a stay-at-home order on Thursday morning.

The trip adjustments, which include service between Toronto Pearson Airport and Union Station, will start next Saturday and will mostly impact weekend and evening transportation.

UP Express trains will move to hourly service in the midday and late evening during the week, and on weekend mornings and evenings.

Also starting on January 23rd, Barrie, Stouffville and Kitchener line GO trains will be temporarily replaced by GO buses during weekday evenings and weekends.

Metrolinx says the service adjustments are meant to better align with how people are currently using the transit network and to adapt to the provincial calls for people to stay home.

It adds GO Transit and UP Express will still operate as public transit because it’s an essential service, reminding users public health guidelines recommend travel be limited to essential trips only.

As the province recovers, and more customers return to using GO Transit and the UP Express, Metrolinx says service will be readjusted to meet demand.