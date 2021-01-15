Loading articles...

Coroner: 1 dead after shooting at Mississippi courthouse

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 7:14 pm EST

BILOXI, Miss. — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday at a county courthouse, a Mississippi coroner said.

Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that one person died after the shooting at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi. WLOX-TV reported that a security guard in uniform was wheeled out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Officials didn’t release details on the people involved in the shooting or the condition of the injured person.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene. The bureau investigates all shootings involving law enforcement officers.

The Associated Press

