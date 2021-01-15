Why do more than half of Canadians not have paid sick days?

In today’s Big Story podcast, we’re now 10 months into a global pandemic and solidly into its second wave. And across the country, many workers are still not staying home when they’re sick—because they simply can’t afford to.

Why don’t so many businesses offer their employees paid sick days? Why haven’t provincial governments mandated that they do? Why do critics say the federal government’s attempt at paid sick leave is woefully inadequate? And why are we having this conversation almost a year into this pandemic?

GUEST: Stefanie Marotta, The Globe and Mail

