Canadian Press NewsAlert: N.L. premier dissolves legislature, campaign set to begin

Last Updated Jan 15, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey’s office has confirmed he will make an official election announcement this evening at the provincial legislature.

He asked Newfoundland and Labrador Chief Justice Deborah Fry, who was acting in the lieutenant-governor’s absence, to dissolve the legislature at about 3:10 p.m. local time today.

Furey, a surgeon, was elected by the governing minority Liberals to lead the party in August, and a spokeswoman for his campaign says the Liberals have their eyes on a majority.

Their biggest competition will come from the Opposition Progressive Conservatives, led by lawyer Ches Crosbie, son of the famously outspoken politician John Crosbie.

The provincial NDP party, led by economist Alison Coffin, made gains in the last general election in May 2019, winning three seats in the legislature after running just 14 candidates in the province’s 40 ridings.

At dissolution, the Liberals held 19 seats, the Progressive Conservatives held 15, the NDP had three and there were three Independents.

