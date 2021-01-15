PHAC: Canada's daily COVID-19 cases could more than triple to 30,000

Ottawa released federal projections that suggested the pandemic may soon exceed levels seen in the first wave, rising to 19,630 cumulative deaths and 10,000 daily infections in a little over a week.

The modelling shows total cases could grow to nearly 796,630 from about 694,000, and that another 2,000 people could die by Jan. 24.

Additionally, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) suggests that if Canadians continue their close-rate of contact outside of their own households, case counts will still rise to roughly 13,000 a day from 7,900.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam urged sustained vigilance as a long-range forecast suggested rapid growth would continue without “quick, strong and sustained” measures.

Tam said that’s especially so in national hot spots of Quebec and Ontario, where a steady increase in hospitalizations has strained the health system’s ability to keep up with critical care demands.

“In terms of the national projections and the transmission in communities, you’re not going to see that in the initial months, which is why I think our message is absolutely get on with the public health measures,” she said.

The post-holiday projections do not take into account Quebec’s recently implemented four-week curfew or Ontario’s new stay-at-home orders.

Tam emphasized the need to reduce community spread to help relieve some of the pressure on hospitals and long-term care homes.

“The vaccine alone is not going to make a dent in some of that,” Tam added.

On Tuesday, Ontario released its latest data, calculating almost 40 percent of long-term care homes are reporting active COVID-19 outbreaks and since Jan. 1, and that a total of 198 residents and two staff members have died from the virus.

The latest forecast suggests there will be more deaths across the province’s long-term care sector in the second wave than the first.

Ontario reported 100 deaths linked to COVID-19, although that took into account a difference in database reporting between one of its health units and the province.

The province also reported 2,998 new cases of COVID-19 with 800 of those new cases in Toronto, 618 in Peel Region, and 250 in York Region.