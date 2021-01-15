3 officers involved in Kawartha Lakes shooting that left 1-year-old dead refusing to speak to SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog has provided an update on its investigation into an incident out of Kawartha Lakes that resulted in a 33-year-old father and one-year-old son shot and killed following an interaction with officers.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the three subject officers who discharged their weapons during the incident have refused to speak with investigators. The officers have no legal obligation to participate in the investigation.

On Nov. 26, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received reports that a father had abducted his son just before 9 a.m. that morning.

Officers discovered a vehicle of interest a short time later and attempted to stop the pickup truck.

A police chase ensued and an OPP cruiser collided with the suspect vehicle on Pigeon Lake Road in Kawartha Lakes. An OPP officer was standing outside the police cruiser when the collision took place and suffered serious injuries.

An altercation then occurred between the father and the officers. Three officers discharged their weapons and the 33-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

The one-year-old boy, who was in the backseat of the vehicle, was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says two police-issued rifles and one police-issued pistol were collected from the scene and that the three officers who discharged their firearms were designated as a result. A pistol was also located in the pickup truck.

The four firearms as well as a number of cartridge cases are under examination at the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS).

The SIU is still awaiting results following the post-mortems of the one-year-old conducted on Nov. 28 and of the father on Dec. 4.

The SIU has said out of respect for the family, the names of the victims have not been released due to privacy.

Investigators say a total of 18 witness officers have been interviewed along with 14 civilian witnesses.

“Understandably, there is a pressing public interest in this case, including how the child died and whether it was gunfire from the father or OPP officers that caused the death,” the SIU said in a statment.”It is imperative that best investigative practices be strictly adhered to, including the sequencing of various forensic examinations in the proper order.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.