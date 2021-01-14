Toronto releases 2021 budget, cite revenue losses of $1.6-billion due to pandemic

The City of Toronto launched its 2021 tax-supported budgets citing “significant financial impacts” as a direct outcome of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its detailed release, the city says the results, once formally finalized on February 18, are expected to continue into 2021, with anticipated financial pressures of approximately $1.6 billion.

The 2021 staff-recommended, tax-supported operating budget of $12.09 billion focuses on managing COVID-19 impacts and recovery, preserving existing services within health guidelines, keeping property taxes affordable, and building a prosperous Toronto with a focus on equity.

The city says once combined with the $1.86 billion rate-supported operating budget, the total will top out at just under $14 billion for the new year.

“The proposed 2021 City of Toronto operating and capital budget launched today protects all City services and invests more in key frontline services responding to the COVID-19 pandemic including Toronto Public Health, shelters and supportive housing, and seniors and long-term care,” said Mayor John Tory.

“This is a responsible budget which includes $573 million in savings, offsets, and efficiencies – that’s on top of the $500 million in savings and efficiencies the City worked to find last year in the wake of COVID-19.”

Tory says he is against cutting additional services in the meantime, adding that Torontonians cannot afford significant tax increases to cover the shortfall caused as a result of the virus.

The Mayor says the budget does recognize that the impact of the pandemic, particularly on TTC ridership, remains a factor.

“While the budget will ensure we keep our transit system running, freeze fares, and increase service on the busiest bus routes, the TTC is facing an almost $800 million impact mostly from lost fare box revenue,” Tory continued.

“As I outlined earlier this week, the cost of responding to COVID-19 and its impact on City revenues is substantial and will require continued support from the federal and provincial governments. My work to secure a Safe Restart 2.0 agreement is underway and I am confident that we will be successful in bringing all governments to the table to renew and extend this partnership for Toronto and all cities across Canada.”

Other key inclusions of the 2021 budget:

$56 million in new investments to support building a prosperous Toronto and delivering on key commitments, such as road safety, mobility, modernization, culture, and equity and reconciliation.

$1.6 billion in funding through continued partnerships with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to address the impacts of COVID-19, of which $740 million is currently secured.

$573 million in savings and offsets through City-led mitigation strategies.

The recommended tax-supported 10-year capital plan is $29.05 billion, which includes funding for key areas such as mobility, housing, modernization, and the environment.

The total 10-year capital plan is $44.70 billion. This capital budget continues to work on Council-approved investments, including significant contributions to address state-of-good-repair needs within the TTC and Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC).

The budget proposes an overall average budgetary increase of 0.51 percent. This equates to a 0.70 percent property tax increase for residential properties – an additional $22 for the average Toronto household, a 0.35 percent increase for commercial properties, and a 0.23 percent increase for industrial properties.

A 1.5 percent City Building levy consistent with the City’s planned and approved capital funding strategy, costing the average Toronto household an additional $47.

The City says residents can share their feedback with the Budget Committee at public presentations, scheduled to take place on January 25 and 26.

“Throughout this budget process, I am committed to working with Budget Chief Gary Crawford and all my colleagues on City Council to ensure the final budget makes new investments in other areas and in parts of the city hardest hit by the virus.”