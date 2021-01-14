The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 more deaths, including 15 that occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province says hospitalizations rose by seven, to 1,523, and 230 people were in intensive care, a rise of one.

Health Minister Christian Dube is scheduled to hold a news conference about Quebec’s vaccination campaign.

The province had administered 107,365 doses as of Tuesday.

Quebec has reported a total of 236,827 COVID-19 infections and 8,878 deaths linked to the virus.

—

11:10 a.m.

Ontario labour inspectors will will blitz big-box stores this weekend to enforce public health rules.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says inspectors will visit stores in Toronto, Hamilton, Peel Region, York Region and Durham Region.

He says the inspectors will have the power to issue tickets of up to $750 to store supervisors, workers, or patrons if they’re not following public health rules.

Inspectors will focus on ensuring people are wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and following safety guidelines.

—

10:30 a.m.

The province of Ontario says there are 3,326 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 62 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 968 of those new cases are in Toronto, 572 in Peel Region and 357 in York Region.

Vaccinations continue across Ontario with 14,237 doses administered since Wednesday’s update.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press