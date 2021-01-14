Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
SIU investigating after shooting at Midland and Eglinton
by News Staff
Posted Jan 14, 2021 10:13 pm EST
Police on scene of a shooting at Midland and Eglinton Avenues on Jan. 14, 2021. The SIU is investigating. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a shooting in the Scarborough Junction area.
Police responded to the area of Midland and Eglinton Avenue after several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing cars fleeing the area around 8 p.m.
Officers found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say two people were taken into custody at the scene.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates reports involving police and other officials where there has been death, serious injury, sexual assault or discharge of a firearm at a person.
It is unclear how the police was involved in the shooting at this time.
