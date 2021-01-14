Loading articles...

'Ramp up' of vaccine delivery in Canada not expected until April, Fortin says

Last Updated Jan 14, 2021 at 2:28 pm EST

Major General Dany Fortin responds to a question on COVID vaccines during a news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Canada should start getting two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered weekly in April, meaning the “ramp up” phase of Canada’s vaccine rollout is still more than two months away.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the vice-president of logistics for the Public Health Agency of Canada, says the specific delivery schedules for vaccines from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are now available until the end of February.

By the end of this week Fortin expects more than 929,000 doses to have arrived, with another 417,000 before the end of the month, and 1.9 million doses in February.

That will leave 2.7 million doses to be delivered in March to get to the six million doses the companies have promised to ship to Canada before the end of that month.

But Fortin says the expectation is that starting in April both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will ship close to one million doses each to Canada every week, allowing provinces to significantly expand their vaccine programs.

Fortin says efforts are already underway to make sure the supplies and storage needs are identified so everything is in place when the bigger shipments start arriving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB Brimley has reopened at Ellesmere. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Thursday morning! Quite a bit of cloud again today with above average temperatures. Your full #Toronto GTA for…
Latest Weather
Read more