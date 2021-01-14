Police discover 2 suspects in the woods, $11K worth of drugs after police chase in Oshawa

An early morning Oshawa police pursuit of a suspected impaired driver ended up turning into a drug bust.

Durham Police have arrested a suspected impaired driver and passenger who fled from officers on Thursday morning.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Simcoe Street and Wentworth Street.

The vehicle fled from the officers and struck two police cruisers, police pursued and eventually found the vehicle abandoned and damaged in the area of Simcoe Street and Highway 401. One of the suspects was spotted hopping a fence and running across the highway.

With the help of the K-9 Unit police were able to discover the suspects hiding behind a building in a wooded area. During the investigation they also found over $11,000 worth of drugs, including crack-cocaine, fentanyl and oxycontin, that had allegedly been tossed away by the suspects.

Steven Hook, a 56-year-old from Cobourg, has been charged with numerous offences including operating a vehicle while impaired, fleeing police and possession of drugs. Aaron Walrond, a 32-year-old from Richmond Hill, has been charged with multiple offences including possession of drugs.

No officers suffered injuries during the pursuit.

Anyone with more information is being asked to contact police.